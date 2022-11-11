Perry County Prison will see its first residents by the end of this month, according to Cam Ward, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
“We will use this facility to house people who were formerly incarcerated, who are going on parole,” Ward said. “Some of the higher risk folks will be sent here for the purpose of drug treatment, mental health treatment and job training.”
Guards have already been hired, and mental health services have been contracted out to mental health experts. Ward said up to 200 will reside at the facility while they go through treatment.
Ward said research shows that if prisoners go through a rehabilitation program, the recidivism rate drops dramatically. “(For) a lot of people who go into the criminal justice system, the underlying problem is a substance abuse problem or a mental health problem or both,” Ward said. “By attacking that, you have a greater chance of preventing people from going back to prison or ever committing a crime again.”
The facility was built on Highway 80 in 2006 and was owned by a private contractor. Ward said the Department of Corrections could not use the facility, but the Department of Pardons and Paroles stepped up and said they can use it.
“The legislature gave us the money to buy it,” Ward said. “We got it for $15 million, which was a bargain considering what it is.” Working with Gov. Kay Ivey, the Parole Rehabilitation, Education Program was developed with a goal of rehabilitating parolees.
Ward said the PREP program is the first program of its kind in the State of Alabama. “I think it’s a great fit for Alabama, and I think it’s going to give us an opportunity,” Ward said. “And if it works correctly, we’ll replicate this center across the state.”
