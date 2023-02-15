Perry County residents who are 18 years or older and think they may have hearing loss are encouraged to take part in a study on rural hearing health by the University of Alabama.
Participants will be given a free hearing clinic and will be asked questions about their health. They will be given $10 after completing a 30-minute study.
Testing will take place at the Perry County Health Department at 1748 South Washington St in Marion on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment call Kerstin Straub at 205-348-4265.
