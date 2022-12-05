Perry County residents have contributed funds to assist those families who lost their homes during a fire that occurred on Nov. 22, said an announcement from County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr.
Five families were affected by the fire, prompting a response from the community. Turner's post said that he sought Sowing Seeds of Hope to be the fiduciary of funds and items to help them.
More than $1,000 for each family was raised and clothes and food were provided.
"In Perry County, there is no Mercedes plant; there is no McDonald's: there is no United Way organization, but the community believes they are their brothers/sisters, keepers," Turner said in his announcement.
"The attitude of service in some of the churches, businesses, banks, community organizations, and individuals far exceeds more affluent communities. Perry County, you are blessed in so many ways; many of you don't begin to understand how blessed you are.
