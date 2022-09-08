A study by 24/7 Wall Street has found that Perry County schools are among the poorest in the state.
The study was made using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Education Statistics and identified school districts by average household income.
The average household income in Perry County is $35,819 compared to the state average of $71,964, though the district's graduation rate is 95%.
The annual per pupil spending is $11,175, compared to the state's amount of $10,107 and the student-teacher ratio is 16:1 compared to 18:1 statewide.
Read the whole story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.