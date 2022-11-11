Perry County will be part of a $50 million investment from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr.
The funding comes from a $500 million CDBG-DR grant to the state, Turner said.
A public hearing will be called on Nov. 14 at the Albert Turner, Sr. Courthouse Annex on Pickens Street at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the funds.
"Chairman Turner indicated that he is concerned about the lack of an emergency housing facility within the county," Turner's announcement said. "The Chairman foresees using some of the anticipated funding for renovating the old national guard armory in Marion. The old armory will also be the site of a new storm shelter to be installed in late January."
