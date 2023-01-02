Storm stock image

Stock image.

 By Nathan Prewett

Perry County and a large portion of the Black Belt region is under an enhanced risk for severe weather tomorrow. 

Areas under an enhanced risk face the possibility of tornados, winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. 

The timeframe for weather is between 11 a.m. tomorrow to 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports and take precautions as needed. Weather updates can be viewed at the National Weather Service Birmingham's Facebook page here

