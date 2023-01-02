Perry County and a large portion of the Black Belt region is under an enhanced risk for severe weather tomorrow.
Areas under an enhanced risk face the possibility of tornados, winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The timeframe for weather is between 11 a.m. tomorrow to 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports and take precautions as needed. Weather updates can be viewed at the National Weather Service Birmingham's Facebook page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.