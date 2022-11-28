Central Alabama, including Perry County, is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Tornados are possible, as well as 60 mph wind and quarter-sized hail.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed and to stay up to date with weather updates. A Facebook page for the National Weather Service Birmingham can be seen here.
