Perry County is under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow through Thursday.
According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, scattered thunderstorms may be seen on early Wednesday morning but supercells may develop after 12 p.m.
Damaging winds and tornados are possible during the weather events. Rain is expected to be one inch in some areas and three to five in others. Minor river flooding is also expected.
The public is advised to take precautions as necessary and stay up to date with weather news. Click here for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency's page.
