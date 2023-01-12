Perry County is under a tornado watch until 1 p.m. and is under an enhanced risk for other severe weather threats.
In addition to possible tornadoes there is a risk for damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The public is advised to take precautions as necessary and stay up to date with weather reports as they are made.
A Facebook page for the Perry County Emergency Management Agency can be found here and the National Weather Service here.
