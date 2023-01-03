Perry County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. today.
As with other counties the timeframe of severe weather is 11 a.m. to early Wednesday morning.
Other threats today include flooding, potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail.
The Perry County Commission says that all government operations are continuing and that tornado shelters are open.
