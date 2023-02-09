Two Perry County schools and one from Wilcox will be participating in the statewide A+ College Ready for the 2023-2024 year.
Francis Marion High School and Robert C. Hatch High School in Perry County will take part in the program, as well as Wilcox Central High School.
“Wilcox Central High School is proud to partner with A+ College Ready," said Wilcox Central High School Principal Curtis Black. "We believe that with the training and support they offer, we will be empowered to provide Purposeful Learning that uplifts all students and prepares them for the future."
The program aims to prepare students for college and work through Advanced Placement. Participating schools receive training, incentives, supplies, curricular materials, student study sessions, AP exam subsidies, and other support.
One of these is the AP Training and Incentive Program (APTIP). This program seeks to train teachers in grades 6-11 in math and grades 6-10 in science, English, social studies, and computer science.
Another is the Middle School Training and Incentive Program (MSTIP). This provides the same training but is entirely focused on middle schools.
“A+ College Ready is honored to announce our Cohort XVI Program Schools. All of these schools have expressed a deep commitment to increasing academic expectations in their schools for ALL students," said Tammy Dunn, Vice President for Academic Affairs, A+ College Ready.
"We look forward to a fruitful partnership resulting in students better prepared for future success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.