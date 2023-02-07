Alabama will soon begin reimbursing counties for revenue losses from constitutional carry, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.
Ivey said in a statement on Monday that sheriff’s departments in each county will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023, and the amount of funds each county receives is based on revenue that county sheriff’s departments collected on pistol permit fees in 2022.
Under the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund, Alabama sheriffs need to show a loss of pistol permit funds based on the 2022 figures. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is making disbursements to the sheriff’s offices based on reports collected by other state agencies.
“ADECA intends to carry out our duties in this matter to ensure that Alabama’s sheriffs’ offices are compensated for their losses based on those shortages provided in the data,” said ADECA director Kenneth Boswell in a statement.
Constitutional carry legislation removing the requirement for Alabamians to acquire a permit to carry a concealed pistol on their person or in their vehicle was signed into law last year. The law included language creating the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund to help offset revenue losses from removing the concealed carry permit requirement. Alabamians still have the option to get a concealed carry permit if they so choose.
“A couple of core tenets of the Ivey Administration is that we back the blue in the strongest way possible and that we support upholding our citizens’ Second Amendment rights. As we have amended Alabama law to help our gun owners, we also worked to ensure our sheriffs received their critical funds, and I am proud that these grants will do that,” Ivey said in a statement. “The Sheriffs’ Grants will provide them with funding for training, equipment and other needs not provided by county commissions in their annual appropriations. We are proud to support the vital work our sheriffs’ departments do on a daily basis.”
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development, according to the news release.
This story is courtesy of 1819news.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.