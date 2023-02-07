A portion of the Black Belt region - from roughly half of Montgomery and Crenshaw counties to western in Sumter and Choctaw - is under a marginal risk for strong weather on Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
The threat of sever weather is low but still possible under the marginal category. Damaging winds up to 60 mph is possible and tornados are not likely but cannot be ruled out.
The timeframe is between 6 p.m. on Wednesday night to 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports. A Facebook page for the U.S. National Weather Service Birmingham can be found here.
