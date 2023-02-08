Alabama recently watched as devastating tornadoes pummeled our state yet again, claiming lives and destroying homes, churches, and businesses. Many throughout Alabama’s Black Belt region and surrounding areas were left to pick up the pieces of destroyed communities and disrupted livelihoods. This tragedy demonstrated how decades of history can be destroyed in the blink of an eye—reminding us of the importance of doing everything in our power to preserve what we can.
One way of doing this is through the creation of National Heritage Areas (NHAs)—or partnerships between the National Park Service, state, and local entities to protect and support conservation and public access. These unique partnerships allow the regions to receive up to $1 million annually in federal funding for historical and cultural preservation while simultaneously employing those who know the area best. Not only does the funding go toward preservation efforts, but it also stimulates an average of $5.50 for every dollar invested into local economies. NHAs yield tremendous returns and create opportunities for regional residents. That is why I introduced two pieces of legislation critical to preserving Alabama’s history— one to reauthorize the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, and another to establish a new National Heritage Area in Alabama’s Black Belt region.
In 2009, the Muscle Shoals region became home to Alabama’s first NHA. The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area works closely with the University of North Alabama in Florence to preserve sites that are sources of pride for our state, such as the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and Helen Keller’s birthplace. But it also provides a look at more somber points in our nation’s history, such as the Tuscumbia Landing and Waterloo Landing portions of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. I was proud to be a part of the efforts to reauthorize funding for the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area for another 15 years.
It’s impossible to share our state and nation’s history without tracing it back to Alabama’s Black Belt. Along with its huge agricultural significance, the region showcases cultural cornerstones such as Moundville, Gee’s Bend quilts, and Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. It’s without a doubt that the Black Belt’s role in shaping America’s history required it to have its own NHA designation, so I supported establishing the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area. The University of West Alabama was tapped to partner with local entities to create a strategic plan for preserving key landmarks within the 19 counties in this region. Designating the Black Belt region as a NHA was long overdue, and so I was proud to play a role in securing this win for our state along with U.S. Representative Terri Sewell and former-Senator Richard Shelby.
Both the reauthorization of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the establishment of the Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area were signed into law earlier this year, making Alabama now home to two of only 62 total National Heritage Areas in the country. It is important we pass along the historical and cultural lessons learned from these regions to create a better future. Our state has a story to tell, and it’s up to you and I to preserve the story for generations to come.
Senator Tommy Tuberville represents Alabama in the United States Senate and is a member of the Senate Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans’ Affairs, and HELP Committees.
