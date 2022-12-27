A private pesticide applicator training and testing will be held at the Black Belt Research and Extension Center on Jan. 18. at 8 a.m.
Those interested in registering are asked to do so by Jan. 17. This can be done by contacting Perry County Extension Office at 334-683-6888 or Dallas County Extension office at 334-875-3200.
The fee for registration is $20. Checks can be made payable to ACES.
The Black Belt Research and Extension Center is located at 60 County Road 944 in Marion Junction.
