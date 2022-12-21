Project Horseshoe Farm Marion, a nonprofit that has a location in Marion, is taking applications for its Fellowship program.
The Fellowship project works with doctors and patients through a "health partners" program. The project also works with children and seniors.
An information session is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
The deadline to submit an application for the 2023-2024 fellowship class is Sunday, February 12 at 11:59 p.m.
For more information, visit www.projecthsf.org.
