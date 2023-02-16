The public is advised to tune into weather radio networks for updates to today's potentially severe storm events.
The Demopolis NOAA weather radio is off the air, though the radio transmitter for Selma can be found at 162.450 MHz for western Dallas and Perry County residents.
A page for Central Alabama weather radio transmitters can be seen here.
