A public hearing will be held on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. on possibly changing the times to when alcoholic beverages are sold on Sunday.
Discussion will be held on changing the sale of alcohol from 2 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays. The public is invited to voice their input.
Seating is limited but the meeting can be viewed via Zoom with ID: 285 802 9880 and passcode: 918364.
The meeting will be held at Marion City Hall on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
