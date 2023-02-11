R.C. Hatch Bobcats won the 1A Area Championship for basketball.
They beat Keith High Bears 64-54 for the title in Orrville on Thursday night.
The Bears were not able to seal the deal, as they finished second in the area tournament. The Bobcats defeated the Bears 64-54 on their home court.
