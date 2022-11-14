Gus Mitchell historic site marker

This sign marks the site of the Gus Mitchell Store, recognized as a historic site by the Alabama Historical Commission in 2020. Image provided. 

A community reception for the Gus Mitchell Store Museum will take place on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

A discussion will be held for the progress and plans for the museum. The store is a historic building that was run by Augustus "Gus" Mitchell, born in August 8, 1878 in Perry County. 

Tommie Lee Bryant is the project sponsor. 

The reception will be held at Marion Art Center on 314 Washington Street. 

