Alabama survivors of the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes who lost vital documents such as birth and marriage certificates, Social Security cards, driver’s licenses or medical records may get replacements from the following contacts:
Federal Documents
Permanent Resident Card (Green Card):
Phone: 800-375-5283
Website: uscis.gov [http://www.uscis.gov]
Medicare cards:
Phone: 800-633-4227; (TTY) 877-486-2048
Website: medicare.gov [http://www.medicare.gov/]
Military records:
Phone: 314-801-0800
Website: archives.gov/contact [http://www.archives.gov/contact/]
Passport:
Phone: 877-487-2778; (TTY) 888-874-7793
Website: travel.state.gov [https://travel.state.gov/]
Social Security card:
Phone: 800-772-1213; (TTY) 800-325-0778
Website: ssa.gov [http://www.ssa.gov]
U.S. Savings Bonds (Department of the Treasury);
Phone: 844-284-2676
Website: treasurydirect.gov [https://www.treasurydirect.gov]
U.S. tax returns (IRS):
Phone: 800-829-1040
Website: irs.gov [http://www.irs.gov]
COVID-19 Vaccination cards:
If you need to obtain a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card, make your request by providing all of the following information: full name, date of birth (mm/dd/yyyy), phone number with area code, complete mailing address, and location where vaccines were provided, via email: vaxcards@adph.state.al.us; by telephone: 334-206-5100, or by contacting an Alabama county health department if COVID-19 vaccines were received in Alabama.
COVID-19 Vaccine | Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) (alabamapublichealth.gov)
State Documents
Birth, death, marriage, divorce records:
Phone: (334) 206-5418
Website: Vital Records | Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) (alabamapublichealth.gov)
Driver’s license, auto titles and registration, ID cards:
Phone: 334-242-4400
Website: Online Services (alea.gov) Locations of temporary offices for replacing lost documents are available here.
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program):
Phone: 833-822-2202
Website: Welcome (alabama.gov)
State of Alabama tax documents
To protect individuals’ privacy, the office cannot send copies of individual tax returns electronically.
To obtain a copy of a Alabama tax return, individuals may mail in an Alabama Form 4506-A Request for Copy of Tax Form or Individual Income Tax Account Information.
There is a $5 fee for this information; allow eight to 10 weeks for processing.
Website: Alabama Department of Revenue
Personal Documents
Real estate and property documents:
Contact the office of your county clerk
Credit cards:
Contact your credit card company directly
Insurance Documents:
Check with your insurance agent
Medical Records:
Call your doctor or medical insurance company; your pharmacy can print a list of all your prescriptions. (Medical and prescription records are tracked electronically)
Credit Reports from Equifax, Experian or TransUnion:
Phone: 877-322-8228
Website: www.annualcreditreport.com
(https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action)
For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
