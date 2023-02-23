A cash reward for information on a 19-year-old Montgomery man in who was killed in July 2022 has been increased.
The victim was identified as David Werking. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers police responded to a call of a person shot at Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
Werking's family is still seeking answers and is offering $4,000 in addition to the $1,000 being offered by CrimeStoppers.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department's Investigations Department at 334-625-2831 or 334-625-2843.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
