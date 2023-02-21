The Southside Lady Panthers made it to semifinals in Birmingham to compete for the Class 3A championship, but their hopes were dashed after a loss Monday night against the St. James Lady Trojans.
In the regional semifinals at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, the Lady Panthers got in foul trouble early in the first quarter, which forced them to play from behind the entire game. The Lady Panthers could never recover and the Lady Trojans came out on top with a 71-46 victory against the Lady Panthers. Senior Jakeria Robinson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Ava Card led the Lady Trojans in scoring with 33 points.
The Lady Panthers head coach, Cedric Brown, had this to say about his players and their season: “I couldn’t be more proud of the way our young ladies represented all season long. We saw goals reached and records broken personal and team. We hate it ended so soon, but there was no better place to be than amongst the states top teams. One thing I can say about this year’s team is how much I admire their resilience.”
