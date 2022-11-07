The schedule for Selma High School's Saints basketball team is available, with the first game of the season set for Nov. 15.
See below for the schedule:
Nov. 15 - Sumter Central High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Nov. 18 - Keith High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Nov. 22 - Keith High School - Home - 5 p.m.
Nov. 23 - Francis Marion High School - Home - 5 p.m.
Nov. 29 - Francis Marian High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Dec. 3 - Dallas County High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 - Southside High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Dec. 15 - Marbury High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Dec. 16-17 - Dallas County Tournament - TBA
Dec. 20 - Prattville High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Jan. 3 - Park Crossing High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Jan. 6 - Southside High School - Home - 5 p.m.
Jan. 10 - Prattville High School - Home - 5 p.m.
Jan. 13 - Demopolis High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Jan. 17 - Brewbaker Tech - Home - 5 p.m.
Jan. 21 - Sumter Central High School - Home - 5 p.m.
Jan. 24 - Marbury High School - Home - 5 p.m.
Jan. 27 - Brewbaker Tech - Away - 5 p.m.
Jan. 31 - Sidney Lainer High School - Away - 5 p.m.
Feb. 2 - Sidney Lainer High School - Home - 5 p.m.
