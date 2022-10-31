Selma minister, Nannie "Nan" Brown Curtis, passed away from lung cancer on Oct. 15.
She was 74 years old and was in the presence of family when she passed away in the care of a hospital in Montgomery.
According to her obituary on Miller Funeral Service Curtis was born in Mississippi before she moved with her family to Prichard in Alabama. She eventually moved to Selma where she went to college and then began a long career in nursing and teaching.
Curtis became an ordained minister in 2005. She was an associate minister at El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Valley Grande.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Calvin and siblings J.W., Bobbie, Sherri and Gerome Sr. She had multiple children by her first husband and second husband Richard, as well as grandchildren.
Her celebration of life and funeral were held at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. James Perkins served as pulpit conductor and Rev. Coley Chestnut of Fresh Anointing House of Worship served as eulogist.
