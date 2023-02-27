The weather on Thursday night and Friday morning may become severe according to reports.
Much of the Central Alabama area is under a marginal risk for large hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph on Wednesday according to the U.S. National Weather Service but things may become worse in the following two days.
A portion of the west is under an enhanced risk, including part of Hale and Marengo counties and the whole of Greene, Sumter and Choctaw.
AlabamaWx Weather Blog reports that the main threat will come from damaging winds but tornados are a possibility. Quarter-sized hail may also occur.
The window for weather events will be from approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday night to 9 a.m. on Friday morning.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports as they are made. A Facebook page for the U.S. National Weather Service Birmingham can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.