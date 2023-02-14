All of Alabama is under a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to forecasters.
The timing for severe weather threats is in the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms may produce hail, damaging winds and isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports as they are made. A Facebook page for the U.S. National Weather Service Birmingham can be seen here.
