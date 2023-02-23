Rep. Terri Sewell (D-07) recently toured the tornado damage in Hale and Greene counties and hosted disaster roundtables with FEMA and other agencies.
“As your representative, I have made it my mission to ensure that our communities get the resources they need to rebuild better and stronger than before,” Sewell said in a press release. “To that end, strengthening our lines of communication and forging partnerships between every level of government are paramount. That’s why I spent the day surveying the damage and hosting disaster relief roundtables here in Hale and Greene Counties.”
“Thanks to our tireless advocacy, additional federal assistance has been granted and is on its way to those who need it,” continued Sewell. “To those affected, know that you are not alone. So long as there is a need, our federal, state, and local officials will continue to band together to offer relief.”
She hosted the roundtables with FEMA, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and local Hale, Greene, and Sumter County officials to discuss the recovery efforts.
Read the full press release here.
