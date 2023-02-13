South Korean automotive supplier Samkee Corp. is planning to invest $128 million in opening a factory in Tuskegee, said an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey.
The opening will reportedly create 170 jobs in the Macon County city. It will be constructed at Tuskegee Commerce Park and wages will pay "just over" $20 per hour.
“Alabama’s auto industry is filled with world-class manufacturing companies from around the world, and Samkee will fit right in with that group,” said Governor Ivey. “We’re proud that the company selected Alabama for its first U.S. production center and look forward to seeing it grow and thrive in the coming years.”
Samkee produces high-pressure die-cast aluminum components, parts for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles, as well as alloys. Production in the Tuskegee factory is expected to begin in 2024.
“Samkee is a worldwide leader in quality manufactured aluminum die cast products,” said CEO Chi Hwan Kim. “Our Tuskegee plant will allow our company to serve the North American market along with Hyundai’s market growth for both combustion engines and transmissions, as well as electric vehicle and battery parts.”
The announcement said that the inclusion of the factory in Tuskegee Commerce Park will support upgrades to the water and sewer system and the installation of a new power substation.
Read the announcement here.
