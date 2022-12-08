The Southside Lady Panthers secured another victory at home on Wednesday defeating the Central Hayneville Lady Lions 52-24.
LaTerika Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points. Jakeria Robinson finished with 13 points and 11 steals. Shamya Allison had 10 points and 10 assists and Markeria Robinson added 10 points. I. Patternson led the Lady Lions in scoring with 11 points.
Southside Lady Panthers Head Coach Cedric Brown stated, “It’s always a blessing and a pleasure when you can check one off in the win column. Tonight we came out trying to work on some things and build depth. It took us some time to get into a good rhythm without our floor general, but the girls took the next man up motto and eventually pulled away. We had an opportunity to see some other young ladies in some different spots and meaningful scenarios for the future, so we’ll speak up the win and get back to work tomorrow as we take on rival Selma Lady Saints at Panther Arena on Friday night.”
The boys got a much needed win as they defeated Central Hayneville 62-35. L. Milhouse led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points. D. Surles and R. Towns both added 10 points a piece. I. Wallace led the Lions in scoring with 11 points.
Southside’s boys Head Coach, Kelvin Lett stated, “I’m just glad to be back. I want to thank my coaches and players for keeping the team going in a positive direction. Tonight was the result of their hard work.”
Southside will play again at home against rival Selma High on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Share your sports highlights with the Selma Sun by emailing news@selmasun.com.
