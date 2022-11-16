The Southside Panthers boys basketball team fell short 58-44 in their first home game against RC Hatch Bobcats, but the Lady Panthers got a win.
K. Wilson led the boys Panthers in scoring with 7 points. D. Raby led the Bobcats with 20 points.
The Southside Lady Panthers defeated the RC Hatch Lady Bobcats 59-26 in their first home game of the season. Caliyah Donaldson led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Jakeria Robinson added 11 points and Shamya Allison finished with 10 points, 10 steals and 11 rebounds. N. Lockett led the Lady Bobcats with 18 points.
The Lady Panthers Head Coach, Cedric Brown stated, “It’s always good to get a W in the win column. We have a lot of building and work to do. We didn’t make shots the way we wanted to but defensively we were sound and in position most of the night. We’ll celebrate this win for what it is and get back to practice on Wednesday to prepare for our next home game vs Sidney Lanier on Thursday.”
