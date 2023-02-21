Southside Panthers beat St. James in Montgomery to advance in the playoffs for another game in Birmingham on Thursday toward a championship title.
The Panthers came out focused and composed for the Trojans. Both teams exchanged the lead throughout the night, but the end result came down to who wanted it more. Freshman Derrick Surles closed out the game with two clutch free throws to give the Panthers the 41-37 victory over the Trojans. Senior, Roosevelt Towns III, led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points. KJ Jackson led the Trojans in scoring with 15 points.
Southside head coach, Kelvin Lett, had this to say about his team: “That was a tremendous display of heart from the guys. Once again they played as a team and finished the ballgame with a victory. I felt like the energy in the building was great! Our fans came and supported the team.”
Southside boys will play again on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.