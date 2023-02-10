The Southside Panthers lost to the Sumter Central Jaguars on Friday night, which put an end to their bid to win the area championship.
The Panthers' 71-37 loss against the Jaguars in York ended their area bid, but they continue in subregional playoffs.
Derrick Surles led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points. Emmanuel Clarton led the Jaguars in scoring with 22 points.
Southside boys head coach Kelvin Lett stated, “Got to give Sumter Central credit. They were the better prepared team tonight. I take full responsibility for the loss.”
Southside boys will play again on Tuesday night, on the road against Thomasville in the subregional playoff game.
