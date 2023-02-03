Southside High School played their last regular season game on Thursday night. The Panthers went up against the Demopolis Tigers on their senior night.
The Lady Panthers went back and forth with the Lady Tigers during the first half of the contest, but by the second half, the Lady Panthers were able to get a comfortable lead to defeat the Lady Tigers 57-35. The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by junior Shamya Allison with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Jakeria Robinson added 14 points and senior Markeria Robinson finished with 12 points. A. McNealy led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 12 points.
Southside girls head coach Cedric Brown stated, “Awesome feeling finishing the regular season on a high note. Looking forward to a deep playoff push. 1 game at a time.”
Southside boys came out with a lot of energy and maintained that intensity throughout the entire game. Southside defeated Demopolis 55-46. The Panthers were led in scoring by senior Roosevelt Towns III with 23 points. A. White led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points.
Southside boys head coach Kelvin Lett stated, “With it being Senior Night, I was very proud of the way they finished their regular season at home. The rest of the guys gave them great support to make it a total team effort. Now, we have to regroup and get ready for Greensboro on Tuesday in Sumter.”
The Panthers will begin the area playoffs next week. The boys will travel to Sumter Central to play Greensboro on Tuesday night and the girls will host the area championship on Thursday against the winner between Sumter and Greensboro girls.
(0) comments
