Sowing Seeds of Hope will hold a Community Carnival for the Halloween holiday on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Featured will be games, candy and prizes for children of ages 12 and under. The first 80 kids to sign in will receive a bag with a coloring book and treats.
Costumes are optional.
Admission to the event is free and will take place on 1728 S. S Washington Street in Marion.
