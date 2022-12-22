Sowing Seeds of Hope has received a $25,000 donation from Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr.
"Last year, Sowing Seeds of Hope served 4,689 people in Perry County, which has a total population of 9,339," Turner said on his Facebook page. "We provided health education and health screenings, hosted parenting support groups, promoting literacy, and improved housing."
"The non-profit organization distributed school supplies, paid utilities for the elderly and low-income families, and provided elder care products, clothing, and food. Sowing Seeds of Hope inspired, empowered, and supported local leaders."
Additionally, Turner said that the Perry County Commission has awarded Sowing Seeds of Hope a total of $50,000 using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
