Sowing Seeds of Hope will hold their annual Christmas at the Center on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event will have gifts, refreshments and family-friendly entertainment.
Sowing Seeds of Hope is located at 1728 South Washington in Marion.
