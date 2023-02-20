Francis Marion High School cut the ribbon on a new program designed to help seventh and eighth grade students that may be falling behind.
The program is called Star Academy, and administrators, teachers and students said they like its hands-on approach to learning. School Principal Bruce Jackson said he is excited about what this program will do for students at Francis Marion. “Star Academy will help us get to where we need to go,” Jackson said. “It will enhance our curriculum so we can be sure our students are college ready.”
Star Academy’s hands-on approach helps students see and better understand the concepts they are learning while classroom instruction helps them perform tasks that demonstrate the lessons.
