Two suspects are at large after authorities say that they crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
According to WBRC, there were two deputies inside the vehicles but were unharmed when the crash occurred on I-55 as they were trying to pull over the suspects.
Authorities say that the stolen car crashed into the patrol vehicle before leaving and then crashing again, catching fire. The suspects then left the car and fled on foot.
The suspects are two unidentified Black males who are considered armed and dangerous. The car is said to have been stolen in St. Louis, MO.
Anyone who has information on the suspects are asked to call the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 334-683-6534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.