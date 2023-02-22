The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will hold a lecture series titled "The Hard Truth: Representation and the Arts" from March to October.
This will be a four-part series that will "engage the complex topics related to DEAI—raising awareness for these issues in the museum field while allowing the MMFA to reflect on its own journey," said a press release from MMFA.
The series will be as follows:
Figurative “Real”ity
On view February 1 through March 19, 2023
Breaking Barriers: Artfully Able
On view March 23 through May 14, 2023
The Bias Inside Us
On view June 3 through July 2, 2023
To Tell the Truth: The MMFA’s History
On view August 3 through October 15, 2023
"Each installation, curated by Museum Empowered Fellow Savannah Shaon, consists of works from the Museum’s permanent collection that provide a lens through which viewers can contextualize the topics and issues related to DEAI," the press release said.
"The accompanying lectures will allow us to elevate community voices and help illuminate a path towards becoming a more welcoming and inclusive community institution."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.