Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) will hold a lecture series titled "The Hard Truth: Representation and the Arts" from March to October. 

This will be a four-part series that will "engage the complex topics related to DEAI—raising awareness for these issues in the museum field while allowing the MMFA to reflect on its own journey," said a press release from MMFA. 

The series will be as follows: 

Figurative “Real”ity

On view February 1 through March 19, 2023

Breaking Barriers: Artfully Able

On view March 23 through May 14, 2023

The Bias Inside Us

On view June 3 through July 2, 2023

To Tell the Truth: The MMFA’s History

On view August 3 through October 15, 2023

"Each installation, curated by Museum Empowered Fellow Savannah Shaon, consists of works from the Museum’s permanent collection that provide a lens through which viewers can contextualize the topics and issues related to DEAI," the press release said.

"The accompanying lectures will allow us to elevate community voices and help illuminate a path towards becoming a more welcoming and inclusive community institution."

