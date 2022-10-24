Perry County was one of the stops that the Alabama Department of Community and Economic Affairs (ADECA) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) made in their recent tour of the Black Belt along with the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission (ATRC).
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. hosted the directors of the three agencies at a breakfast where he shared the details of a road plan that includes Albert Turner-Jimmie Lee Jackson Memorial Highway.
According to a post on his Facebook page, thousands of dollars in funds have been secured from federal and state sources but he is seeking $1 million from DRA and $500,000 from ADECA to complete the plan.
The plan also seeks to install six-inch water lines along Highway 183 to the Chilton County line, Turner's post said.
Turner said that ADECA has pledged to help with projects in Perry County, with ATRC leading a grant writing effort.
