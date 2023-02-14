Students from the University of Alabama’s College of Arts and Science will travel to Camden on Feb. 18 to assist with two important community projects focused around health and tourism.
The goal of these collaborative projects is to engage UA students with volunteers in active, community enhancing experiences away from the UA campus.
The first project will center around completing a one-of-a-kind mural designed by Black Belt Treasures artist Kristin Law on State Farm Insurance’s southwest wall (across the street from BBTCAC, 209 Claiborne Street in Camden) from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until the mural is completed.
Volunteers are needed. The design for the mural will be drawn on the wall prior to the event to help guide all volunteers and students. Volunteers do not have to be accomplished artists to participate; they simply need to be able to “paint within the lines.” All materials will be provided by BBTCAC and the University of Alabama College of Arts and Sciences. Any interested volunteers for the mural project may sign-up for a one-hour time slot by phoning Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center at 334-682-9878 or by email at info@blackbelttreasures.com.
The second project will be a mini-health fair in partnership with Cahaba Medical Care, held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the front parking lot at Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center. This health fair will be open to community members of all ages, and will include opportunities for health screenings, while learning more about Cahaba’s comprehensive primary care services available to our community, which includes: treatment and management of chronic and acute diseases; preventative care and cancer screenings; pediatric care; women’s health services; prenatal care and obstetrics; dermatological services; geriatrics; sports medicine services; mental healthcare; dental services and much more.
