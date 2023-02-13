On Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a group of talented students from the University of Alabama’s College of Arts and Science will travel to the City of Uniontown to assist community volunteers with painting a one-of-a-kind mural designed by Black Belt Treasures artist, Jason Irvin in downtown Uniontown.
The goal of this collaborative project is to engage UA students with volunteers in active, community enhancing experiences away from the UA campus. Volunteers are needed to make this project a beautiful success! Any interested volunteers may sign-up for a one-hour time slot by phoning Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center (BBTCAC) at 334-682-9878 or by email at info@blackbelttreasures.com
The design for the mural will be drawn on the wall prior to the event to help guide all volunteers and students. Please note that volunteers do not have to be accomplished artists to help participate; they simply need to be able to “paint within the lines.” All materials will be provided by BBTCAC. Any questions about the project may be directed to Sulynn Creswell, Executive Director, or Kristin Law, Art Programs and Marketing Director, at BBTCAC.
