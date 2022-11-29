Uniontown's Christmas in the Prairie event is set for Dec. 10 with the parade to begin at 10 a.m.
The event features vendors, a toy drive and other activities. Click here to register for the parade.
See below for a timeline of events:
• 9 AM: Parade Line-Up at the Ballpark
• 10 AM: Parade Begins through Downtown Uniontown
• 11 AM: Toy Drive in the Auditorium of City Hall
• 11 AM (Continued): "Eat and be Merry", shop with local vendors and grab a bite to eat in Downtown Uniontown
• 1-2 PM: Storytelling in the Uniontown Public Library
• 4:30 PM: Christmas Caroling through town provided by the Uniontown Youth
• 6 PM: City Hall Christmas Tree Lighting
