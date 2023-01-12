The Uniontown City Council will meet at the City Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17.
The city recommends that attendants wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Uniontown City Hall is located at 100 Front Street.
Edit: This posted was updated to reflect the new date of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.