Uniontown City Hall will take registration for photo voter ID cards on Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration forms will be available to register for voting, as well as to update voter information.
To qualify for an ID card you will need to have the following:
Registered voter in Alabama at your current address
Must not already possess a valid photo ID acceptable for voting
Must provide ID such as the following:
- Non-valid photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)
- Birth certificate
- Marriage record
- Medicare or Medicaid document
- Military record
- Official school record or transcript
- Social Security Administration document
- State or federal census record
- Hospital or nursing home record
- Certificate of citizenship
For more information contact 800-274-8683 or visit www.alabamavotes.gov.
Uniontown City Hall is located at 100 Front Street.
