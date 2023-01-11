Uniontown Water and Sewage Authority received a disbursement of $99,767 from the Perry County Commission during a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
According to an announcement from Commission Chair Albert Turner Jr. the payment was made to alleviate the effects from the recent artic freeze that occurred during Christmas.
The freeze caused water systems throughout the entire state to fail and were unable to provide water to residents.
"Uniontown is functioning on one water tank to provide water to its citizens, Harvest Select Catfish Plant, the City of Linden, and the new Alabama State Rehab Center," Turner said in his announcement.
"Because of a lack of water Harvest Select Catfish was forced to close down costing the operation an estimated $100,000.00. The new Alabama Rehab Center was without water, the City of Linden was without water as well as the City of Uniontown suffered from low pressure to no water."
Turner said that the authority wrote a letter requesting help. At the meeting he suggested that funds be used from the American Rescue Plan Act to improve the water infrastructure for Uniontown.
Although the resolution passed, the vote was not unanimous. Turner's announcement said that Commissioner Cedric Hudson, who represents Uniontown, voted "no" while Commissioner Benjamin Eaton abstained.
The next Perry County Commission is scheduled for Jan. 24.
