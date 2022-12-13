The USDA will recognize its investment of $233,900 for medical equipment at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden with a ceremony on Dec. 20.
Department of Agriculture Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will host an event to celebrate the investment of $233,900 to fund the purchase of medical equipment that is designed to help the J. Paul Jones hospital recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This investment by the USDA reflects the agency's commitment to improving the quality of life in rural Alabama by creating jobs, expanding economic opportunity, helping to provide clean drinking water and other community infrastructure, helping to promote public safety, helping to provide safe and affordable rural housing, and ensuring the wealth created in Rural America stays in Rural America," the agency said in a news release.
Gordon is a Wilcox County native. The event will start at 11 a.m. at J. Paul Jones Hospital, 317 McWilliams Avenue, Camden, AL 36726
