Wallace Community College faced Calhoun Community College on Friday night on their home court. The Lady Patriots fell short 78-50 against the Lady Warhawks. Deniyah McMillian led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 17 points. K. Hawkins led the Lady Warhawks in scoring with 21 points.
The men battled the Warhawks all night. The Patriots and the Warhawks exchanged the lead back and forth right down to the final seconds. The Patriots were able to pull off a much needed 68-66 win against the Warhawks. J. Thomas led the Patriots in scoring with 18 points.
Wallace will play again on Monday on the road against Bishop State Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.