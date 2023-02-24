Wallace Community College battled Enterprise Community College on Thursday night on their home court for sophomore night.
The Lady Patriots played an intense game all four quarters, but were unable to pull off the win. The Lady Patriots fell short 62-54 against the Lady Boll Weevils. Sophomore Janiya Jones led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 17 points. Sophomore Jahmyah Pettway added 13 points and freshman Markia Smith added 12 points. A. Rollins led the Boll Weevils in scoring with 21 points.
The Lady Patriots head coach Herman Turner had this to say about the game: “We appreciate the young ladies for their continuous efforts. I was hoping that we could come out and play up to our ability for 4 quarters. The lack of consistency on offense has plagued us all year. Hopefully, we can get it right on this season ending game on Tuesday.”
Wallace men came out with high energy and maintained that same energy for two halves. The Patriots were able to get a big 90-73 win against the Boll Weevils. The sophomores came to play for their sophomore night and was able to lead their team to a victory. Selma native and sophomore, Jarvis Moss, led the team in scoring with 40 points. Sophomore Kenneth Robbins added 17 points and sophomores Isaiah David and Jamal Albritton both added 10 points a piece. J. Upshaw led the Boll Weevils in scoring with 19 points.
Wallace men will play again at home on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. against Marion Military Institute. Both the men and women last regular season game will be on Feb. 28 on the road against Coastal South.
